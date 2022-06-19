Gold daily : 3angel will break up to 1920 ? GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! ramin_trader2006 AC daily is green now , if low not break , gold is buy now ,can go up if low break , AC buy will switch to sell according 3angel pattern , we can put buystop above big trend line and Sellstop in low witch side will break depend on news+dowjones+dollar index movment too !!! ALERT : gold is in range area, 100% put SL in low/high (4hour chart) and never remove it (dont pick reverse posation without OK verfy) , gold can explode wild without pullback and dont allow you exit under red arrow ,(green too ) we can looking for sell after OK verfy come ( pinbar on high time chart or price break last trendline in 15min chart) wish you win ,stand on low size,fix size ,low levrage , font fear eat SL (wait too much on + pos ), undrestand eat 50% SL is base of this game .