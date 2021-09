Was 'Justice For J6 Rally' A Set-Up Or A Psy-Op? Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity, A few dozen protesters showed up to last weekend’s “Justice for J6” rally in Washington DC, but that did not stop the authoritarian Washington Beltway establishment from spending millions to again turn the area into a fortress, complete with a militarized Capitol Hill Police force and an army of undercover FBI agents.