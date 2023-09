Escobar: Russia, North Korea Stage 'Strategic Coup' Against Western Hegemony Authored by Pepe Escobar, ​It will take ages to unpack the silos of information inbuilt in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok last week, coupled with the – armored - train-keeps-a-rollin’ conducted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un straddling every nook and cranny of Primorsky Krai.