Stocks Puke Back All Post-Powell Gains As Yield Curve Inversion Deepens Weakening exports prompted a wider trade deficit in the US, but aside from that, there was little of note to driven today's significant market moves - aside from a realization that Powell really didn't say anything new last week and FOMO is all we have left to rely to ignite momentum and allow 0DTE traders to earn a buck (or lose $10).