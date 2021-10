NIH-Backed Study Finds Moderna, Pfizer Boosters Work Best After months of dithering about the potential safety risks of mixing and matching various approved COVID vaccines, a long-running NIH-sponsored study has found that patients can safely and effectively receive booster shots from any of the major approved vaccines, even as the FDA's vaccine advisory committee has sounded lukewarm about the prospect of approving booster jabs for all adults over the age of 18.