Democrats Sue To Disqualify 3 GOP Congressmen From 2022 Ballot, Alleging Role In Insurrection, Election Manipulation Authored by Matthew Vadum via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Democratic Party activists in Wisconsin have filed a suit in federal court arguing that a pro-Trump senator and two pro-Trump congressmen should be barred from office for speaking out on 2020 election irregularities and allegedly attempting to manipulate the congressional certification of the presidential election results.