Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 Review: Land Of Opportunity

New York construction sites are dangerous, especially in the Law & Order universe. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 offered an investigation into a homeless man's death that led to a major cover-up on a construction site -- and it wasn't even the same construction site death that Stabler has been investigating on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3! It's a shame the writers skipped this crossover opportunity, but the story they did tell was compelling despite a somewhat predictable ending.