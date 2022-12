Caroline Ellison Throws SBF Under The Bus: Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Agrees To Cooperate With The DOJ Two weeks ago, when amid reports that the former CEO of Alameda Capital (which as a reminder was ground zero of the FTX implosion after it blew up $8 billion in FTX client funds on trades gone horribly wrong), Caroline Ellison, was spotted in New York just after retaining Clinton superlawyer, Jamie Gorelick of Wilmer Hale, which as readers may recall was the former No.