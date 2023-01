IRS Reminds Wage Earners To Adjust 2023 Withholding Now Or Face A Surprise Later Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued an alert to taxpayers, encouraging them to adjust their 2023 withholding so as to either avoid effectively giving the government an interest-free loan of their money or face the prospect of penalties and interest if too little tax is withheld.