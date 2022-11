Twitter Suffers From "Ridiculous" Number Of "Psy Ops", Elon Musk Says Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times, Twitter owner Elon Musk said Monday that the platform suffers from a “ridiculous” number of professional psychological operations (or, “psy ops”), a concept that typically refers to the dissemination of propaganda or, when used by state actors like the military, psychological warfare tactics meant to manipulate one’s enemies.