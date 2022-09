Nasdaq NQ - 8 Days & 1,700 Points E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! LordWrymouth The more I observe price action and the more I analyze charts, the more I feel that although the markets are absolutely primed for a major and inevitable correction towards the pre-COVID highs, which for Nasdaq and SPX are far under the June lows, we're on the cusp of a preceding bear lynching.