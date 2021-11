zc long CORN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZC1! Amzilismail ZC in the weekly chart, and i have noticed that a channel have been broken, a long one in fact it started in 2015 and the price broke in 2020, so that is FIIIVE years, and now it went back to do a pullback on the moving average 209 period, Belkhayate trend, and a resistance that the price have made, alongside a breaking in the center of Belkhayate cycle.