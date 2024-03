YM Wednesday Big Sell Off Day? Fill In Gap At 39,150? 600 ticks E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! travis18haney A couple of pieces of information that I think will cause a sell off down to 39,150 A declining Hourly 21ema A gap at 39,150 A rising 200sma that has been poked through last two times Ramped volume from the FOMC 600 ticks seems really excessive for one session.