Zero Hedge

3 подписчика

JP Morgan, Goldman Scoop Up Distressed Russian Assets As Analysts Fret About Economic Collapse

JP Morgan, Goldman Scoop Up Distressed Russian Assets As Analysts Fret About Economic Collapse

JP Morgan, Goldman Scoop Up Distressed Russian Assets As Analysts Fret About Economic Collapse A couple of days ago, as Russia-linked ETFs plunged following a battery of US and European sanctions against Russia designed to isolate its economy and cut its people off from the global financial system, we asked ourselves: who is buying all these Russian assets? The notion that American distressed investors would pass up the opportunity to pick up Russian assets on the cheap seemed, well, counterintuitive.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх