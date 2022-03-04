JP Morgan, Goldman Scoop Up Distressed Russian Assets As Analysts Fret About Economic Collapse A couple of days ago, as Russia-linked ETFs plunged following a battery of US and European sanctions against Russia designed to isolate its economy and cut its people off from the global financial system, we asked ourselves: who is buying all these Russian assets? The notion that American distressed investors would pass up the opportunity to pick up Russian assets on the cheap seemed, well, counterintuitive.