NQ held the lows, first target is 12200, then 12300 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! RealTima NQ held the lows after the open and made a higher low on smaller timeframe - first target is 12200, then 12300 Main resistance is at 12320-30 now, needs above that resistance cluster visible on the chart.