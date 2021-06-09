Politics

Texas Bar Investigates Paxton

The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct, the Associated Press reports.

