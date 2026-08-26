The Great Games Afoot By Michael Every of Rabobank Brent oil is lower today at $86 on a bundle of news: US Secretary of State Rubio told allies strikes against Iran were off the table --for now -- and sanctions were on it; the US was reported to be returning some diplomats to Middle East embassies withdrawn over security fears; and Iran and Oman said they had discussed a Hormuz temporary corridor and mine-clearing – though Iran reiterated that the strait is still closed and just attacked another ship.