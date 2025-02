EWTSU GOLD future intermediate (4) Gold Futures COMEX:GC1! francescoforex Elliott Wave Trade Setup GOLD future intermediate (4) intermediate (4) running B of expanded flat ABC prices reached target of B at 2900 area - should reverse in wave C C target beyond the end of wave A (2543 area) alternative intermediate (4) ended in a running zigzag ABC (C low 2597) minor 1 of intermediate (5) developping .