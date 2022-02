Getty Image / Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff Justin Bieber recently posted an Instagram video of him, Kid Laroi, and Charlie Puth In the video Justin and Kid Laroi troll Charlie over an event that happened over 6 years ago Charlie is visibly taken back and doesn’t know it’s a prank until Justin breaks character Justin Bieber posted a video to Instagram of him and Kid Laroi pranking Charlie Puth over FaceTime.