14 Million Jobs Will Be Slashed Globally By 2027 Owing To AI And ESG Standards: WEF Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned that the employment landscape will change drastically over the next five years amid increasingly widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI), the transition to green energy, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and slower economic growth.