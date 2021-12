Beijing Scrambles To Hammer Yuan, Sets Fixing At Weakest On Record Vs Estimates Just two days ago, we made a simple observation: in a world, where virtually every central bank was tightening, China was now aggressively easing - something we said would happen months ago when we discussed the plunge in China's credit impulse - even though the "experts" said this was impossible with PPI inflation running red hot in the double digits (the experts were wrong).