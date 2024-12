Waiting for a breakout towards Demand/Supply Gold Futures COMEX_DL:GC1! StarleXtheTrader here's my analysis of GC1, as you can see I've marked my Supply and Demand area where price will react to, and previously the market was in a downtrend and CHoC occurred which formed our HH and HL, and between these we have our small range which indicates that neither the Bulls or Bears are in control.