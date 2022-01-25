Tom Brady’s Latest Comments Sound Like A Father On The Brink Of Retirement

Getty Image / Mike Ehrmann On the latest episode of Tom Brady’s ‘Let’s Go’ podcast, the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time gets very candid about his feelings on retirment Brady stopped short of answering the $25 million dollar question of when he’ll retire but he his comments make it sound like an imminent retirement is possible Read more articles on BroBible right here Days before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suited up to play the Los Angeles Rams people in sports media were already discussing if it would be the last time Tom Brady ever played in the NFL.