Getty Image / Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives This video from ‘The Moment’ examines Wu-Tang Clan’s ’36 Chambers’ album and the iconic songs sampled on it Here we go song by song, sample by sample, to see the origins of the most iconic sounds from Wu-Tang’s debut album Read more Music industry storyies right here Here’s a fun fact about me for everyone out there: the first cassette tape I ever owned was ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ by the Wu-Tang Clan, their debut studio album.