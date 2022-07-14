Evil’s Sister Andrea Is About to Take on Kristen’s Daughters — Would Demons Be Easier? Andrea Martin Explains

Evil’s Sister Andrea is about to confront her… if not scariest, definitely loudest challenge. The small-yet-mighty nun will develop a relationship with Kristen’s exuberant gaggle of daughters as Season 3 progresses, Andrea Martin tells TVLine.
