BUY ABOVE 17420 TGT 17625 SELL BELOW 17360 TGT 17240/17120 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! SuryaIntelligence As we have seen a good bullish momentum from the market mostly due to short covering by FII and market is expected to give dual side momentum.