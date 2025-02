DOJ Sues Chicago, The Entire State Of Illinois, And Local Officials Over 'Sanctuary City' Laws It's no secret that Chicago has forsaken its own low-income residents to virtue signal as a so-called 'sanctuary city' for illegal immigrants - to the point where local residents have been excoriating city officials during official meetings, and major businesses such as Ken Griffin's Citadel moved to Miami due to the city devolving into "Afghanistan.