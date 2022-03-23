dax 4 hour : 3 place we must buy with SL=40 point DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 Accelator occilator AC 4hour do it's job well despite yesterday mini crash , still we see daily chart trend + up dax next target is 14800(sellimit possible with SL above support) if you have sell , advice you close it near 14000 and pick buy and hold it 8-10 day to 14800 or above (don't close sooner) ALERT = for dax ( check your broker , dax symbol property,, if size is 10 contract) don't open Big size on dax ( per 1000$ balance you have , dont open above 0.