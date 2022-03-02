"Game Over?" - Russia To Be In Technical Default Within Hours More than two decades ago, on August 17, 1998, Russia defaulted on its debt and devalued the ruble, sparking a political crisis that culminated with Vladimir Putin replacing Boris Yeltsin and which also eventually resulted in the spectacular implosion of a then little known hedge fund called Long Term Capital Management (which was staffed to the gills with "brilliant" Nobel prize winners) which after receiving a Fed-led Wall Street bailout, ushered in the era of too big to fail.