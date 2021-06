Getty Image Retired Yankees catcher Erik Kratz claims he knows two teams that were involved in stealing signs similar to the Astros The two teams that stole signs according to Kratz were one team “which had been to World Series often, recently” and the Colorado Rockies Kratz says the Rockies used a sign-signaling system that involved a TV, a massage gun, and their metal bench in 2018 On Friday, Retired Yankees catcher Erik Kratz made a couple of accusations that could rock the baseball world.