Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Retta to Reunite With Good Girls EPs for NBC Crime Drama Murder by the Book

Retta to Reunite With Good Girls EPs for NBC Crime Drama Murder by the Book

Good Girls reunion alert! Retta — who costarred with Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman in the late, lamented NBC dramedy — is set to star in a new NBC crime drama, Murder by the Book, from Good Girls showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, according to our sister site Deadline.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх