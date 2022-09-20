Retta to Reunite With Good Girls EPs for NBC Crime Drama Murder by the Book

Good Girls reunion alert! Retta — who costarred with Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman in the late, lamented NBC dramedy — is set to star in a new NBC crime drama, Murder by the Book, from Good Girls showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, according to our sister site Deadline.
