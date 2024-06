French-Bund Spread Blows Out Most On Record As Market Braces For Return Of European Debt Crisis It wasn't supposed to go like this: as discussed earlier today, Macron's gamble to dissolve parliament and call a two-round snap election on June 30 and July 7 was supposed to boost morale, "circle the troops" and push back against the "extremism" of Marine Le Pen's "far right" avalanche which absolutely crushed Macron's party in last weekend's European Parliament elections.