Jake Paul Rips Conor McGregor’s Boxing Skills After Release Of ‘Embarrassing’ Training Video

Getty Image Jake Paul has fired another shot at Conor McGregor as he continues to angle for a boxing match The YouTuber-turned-boxer ripped the Irishman’s “embarrassing” skills following the release of a training video Read more boxing news here The past few years have been overflowing with reminders that we live in the dumbest timeline, but the fact that there’s a very good chance Jake Paul will end up exchanging blows with Conor McGregor in a boxing ring at some point in the near future perfectly highlights the absurd nature of our current reality.