Watch: Firearms Collector Believes UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer Didn't Use Welrod Pistol There has been a lot of speculation that the gunman who murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan Hilton hotel last week was a professional killer who used a British bolt-action, magazine-fed suppressed pistol known as a "Welrod," or possibly a modern-day Welrod-variant known as the Brügger & Thomet (B&T) VP9 pistol.