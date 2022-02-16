Dikembe Mutombo Reveals The Trash Talk That Led To Michael Jordan Nailing A Free Throw With His Eyes Closed

NBA We got the chance to chat with Dikembe Mutombo about trash-talking Michael Jordan, the fines he had to pay because of his famous finger wag, and much more The Hall of Famer recently linked up with Michelob ULTRA to celebrate the NBA Jam tribute the brand put together for All-Star Weekend Read more basketball stories here Basketball was one of the last things on Dikembe Mutombo’s mind when he traded what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo for a new life in America in 1987, as he enrolled at Georgetown University for what was supposed to be the first stepping stone on his journey to becoming a medical doctor.