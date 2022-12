Stocks Defend 200DMA As VIX Tumbles Below 20, Yields Plunge Sending Gold Soaring One day after Jerome Powell's dovish speech sparked a stock explosion which helped the S&P close November up more than 5%, and with October's 8% return stocks have sotmed higher after tumbling into a deep bear market in September (just as JPM permabull Marko Kolanovic turned bearish) to return more than 13% in the past two days.