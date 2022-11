NGAS BULLISH TREND REVERSAL HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! legacyFXofficial NGAS - As observed in previous heating seasons across EU, US, and Central Asia, there is a strong possibility of raising the demand for Natural Gas , instabilities in delivering, producing, and trading the blue fuel may soon lead to a not-so-cheerful holiday season in the EU and the UK.