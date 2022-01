S&P 500 E Mini Futures Opening Bull E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! CodeBerries Hey s&p futures are opening up green as expected might run for a few days or even the whole week, look for a price near opening of the candle (so wait for a pullback today), this post is a bit late sorry stop area is below opening of this candle.