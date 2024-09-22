Bullish Outlook this week E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! martiedirect last week closed price closed bullish after Fed rate cut news, therefore possible draw on liquidity could be towards previous weeks high 4hr price action is bullish respecting bullish imbalances, created an area of resistance 4hr Fixed Volume profile shows the two highest volume nodes and buyers could still be in control but we are waiting 4hr bullish close to confirm that price may want continue higher from this area Since NQ is typically correlated with ES I will monitor both for direction confirmation and divergences and convergences .