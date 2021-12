Finales. Am I right? The things The Witcher Season 2 Episode 8 gets right, it nails, no question. Stand-outs include: Voleth Meir's possessing Ciri to the near-destruction of the witchers and Kaer Morghen; revealing Jaskier's duplicitousness; Yennefer's road to redemption through sacrifice; Philippa Eilhart singularly amazing transformation scene; Francesca's misdirected vengeance on Redania; and Geralt's "MINE.