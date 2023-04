AMZN Earnings Preview: Here Are The Main Things To Look For Unlike yesterday's Facebook's earnings, which were viewed by many including JPM, as the "least controversial" mega tech name of all, with most expecting stellar results - and judging by the move today they were not wrong - today's tech giant on deck after the close on this busiest day of Q1 earnings season is Amazon, which JPM's Jack Atheron writes is "number 2 to GOOGL on the list of most controversial mega cap tech names.