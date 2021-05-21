Ezekiel Elliot’s Dog Bit Two People, Sending Them To Hospital

Getty Image Three dogs owned by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott went loose in Frisco, Texas on Thursday One of Elliott’s dogs bit two people sending them to the hospital Elliott received three citations as the police currently investigate the matter More sports news here Three dogs owned by Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott escaped his home and one of them, a rottweiler, bit two people sending them to the hospital according to a report from Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News.