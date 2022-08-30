Legal Challenges To Pentagon's Vaccine Mandate Just Getting Started, Military Insiders Say Authored by Michael Washburn via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The Department of Defense’s (DoD) requirement that all members of the Armed Forces receive COVID-19 vaccinations, even if they’ve already had the virus and developed immunity, has had a severely disruptive effect within military ranks, resulting in the denial of promotions and assignments to those who refused vaccination and in thousands of service members having to leave the military.