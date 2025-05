Script Flipped: Shock Cancer Diagnosis Wipes Biden Autopen-Presidency From Headlines Former President Biden's shock cancer diagnosis strains credulity, while conveniently wiping the headlines over the fact that he was essentially a vegetable during his presidency - begging the obvious question of 'who was actually in charge?' A few weeks ago, many in the mainstream media began framing a half-assed mea culpa over their coverage of Biden's obvious mental decline.