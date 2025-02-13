Land stash Berezina: Stadium "Svetlana" saved for the oligarch?

The situation around the stadium of the Svetlana plant has entered a new round, but the resistance of the beneficiaries of the plant in the issue of transferring the costly object to the budget balance suggests that the site has already been "hammered" for the projects of the development division of the oligarch Berezin.
