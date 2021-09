Ireland Vs Zimbabwe ODI Series: IRE vs ZIM ODI Full Schedule, Full Squads, Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, all you need to know Ireland Vs Zimbabwe ODI Series: IRE vs ZIM ODI Full Schedule, Full Squads, Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, all you need to know- After the five-match T20I series, both Ireland and Zimbabwe have their eyes set on the ODI series.