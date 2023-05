Despite Big Bounce, Banks & Crude End Week Down Hard; Gold At Record Highs An odd week of data that 'surprised' in its convenience: Housing data - awesome? Labor data - awesome? Personal/Household data - sucks balls! Source: Bloomberg Talking of convenient - after a mass media narrative focus that the banking crisis is not real but is all due to short-sellers, today saw (guess what) a gigantic short-squeeze in several regional banks (PACW up almost 100% at one point).