Homeland Security Reorganizes, Appearing To Scrap Last Remnants Of Ill-Fated "Disinformation Governance Board" Authored by Matt Taibbi and Susan Schmidt via Racket News, The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to present a less Orwellian exterior to the public took a big step forward this week, as it disbanded a key subcommittee linked to the Department’s ill-fated Disinformation Governance Board, announced last year and quickly “paused” amid public outcry.