Crude Steps and Forces Crude Oil Futures NYMEX_DL:CL1! nen - all rectangles are potential support/resistance with the last one blue being a probable exception - the 3 marked with dots levels can also become support/resistance, especially the first bottom blueish one, but they can also become like milestones levels or steps in the evolution of the price - the 2 green curves are also potential support/resistance acting as forces pushing the price up or down This snapshot considers the bullish scenario where the price remains above 66, with potential reversal patterns to occur near the red rectangle zone.