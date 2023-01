Escobar: All Quiet (Panic) On The Western Front Authored by Pepe Escobar, Shadows are falling / And I’ve been here all day / It’s too hot to sleep / And time is running away / Feel like my soul / has turned into steel /I’ve still got the scars / That the sun didn’t heal / There’s not even room enough / To be anywhere / Lord it’s not dark yet, / but it’s getting there Bob Dylan, Not Dark Yet Lights! Action! Reset! The World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Davos Freak Show is back in business on Monday.